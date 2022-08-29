Putin’s plan to expand troops unlikely to steer victory in Ukraine war, UK defence ministry says
Moscow move comes amid reports of significant losses in the Russian army
Vladimir Putin’s bid to expand his army by hundreds of thousands of troops is unlikely to have an impact on the war in Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
The Russian military is set to grow with the addition of 137,000 troops from next year following a presidential decree signed on 25 August.
It comes amid reports that Russian forces have suffered heavy losses, though Moscow is yet to publish any official number of its casualties.
