Putin on back foot and Kyiv in the driving seat: How the Ukraine war will play out this winter
Facing a well-equipped and well-fed Ukrainian army fighting on home turf, Russia’s ability to endure is going to be the defining factor of the conflict in the coming months, as analysts explain to Arpan Rai
When the volleys of Russian cruise missiles and shelling turned the Kyiv night sky orange on 24 February, many predicted Vladimir Putin’s invasion would tear through Ukraine’s defences and that the conflict would be resolved in a matter of days, if not weeks.
More than nine months later, the muddy and sludgy trenches stretching along the country’s southern and eastern frontlines are being coated in thick white snow as temperatures plummet with the onset of winter.
Russia has been accused of planning to weaponise the coming cold in its all-out war against Ukraine, most notably by targeting the energy infrastructure that would provide its civilian population with heating.
