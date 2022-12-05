When the volleys of Russian cruise missiles and shelling turned the Kyiv night sky orange on 24 February, many predicted Vladimir Putin’s invasion would tear through Ukraine’s defences and that the conflict would be resolved in a matter of days, if not weeks.

More than nine months later, the muddy and sludgy trenches stretching along the country’s southern and eastern frontlines are being coated in thick white snow as temperatures plummet with the onset of winter.

Russia has been accused of planning to weaponise the coming cold in its all-out war against Ukraine, most notably by targeting the energy infrastructure that would provide its civilian population with heating.