Vladimir Putin forced to delay keynote speech after cyberattack in Russia
Prestigious ‘Russian Davos’ event targeted by hackers, Kremlin admits
Russian president Vladimir Putin has been forced to delay a keynote speech at a showpiece international event by a cyberattack, the Kremlin says.
The prestigious St Petersburg International Economic Forum suffered from a “denial of service” cyberattack on its accreditation system, which held up the speech by an hour, officials say.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the attack, which began on Thursday, disabled the forum’s guest accreditation and admission system, leading to a host of problems with access.
