India’s PM Narendra Modi misses Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles
The Queen’s funeral service began at 11am on Monday with King Charles leading the procession
India’s president Droupadi Murmu on Sunday met King Charles at Buckingham Palace during her three-day visit to the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, as prime minister Narendra Modi stayed back in New Delhi.
Ms Murmu is representing India at a series of events around the funeral that are being attended by hundreds of foreign dignitaries. The Independent previously reported that Mr Modi would not be attending as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time.
The recently-elected president arrived late on Saturday in London to offer “condolences on behalf of the government of India”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies