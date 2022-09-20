Jump to content

India’s PM Narendra Modi misses Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles

The Queen’s funeral service began at 11am on Monday with King Charles leading the procession

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 19 September 2022 11:47
Comments
King Charles leads royal family into Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen's funeral

India’s president Droupadi Murmu on Sunday met King Charles at Buckingham Palace during her three-day visit to the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, as prime minister Narendra Modi stayed back in New Delhi.

Ms Murmu is representing India at a series of events around the funeral that are being attended by hundreds of foreign dignitaries. The Independent previously reported that Mr Modi would not be attending as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time.

The recently-elected president arrived late on Saturday in London to offer “condolences on behalf of the government of India”.

