Evacuations in Australia’s Queensland as heavy rain triggers more than a dozen emergency alerts

Many homes at risk of flooding now were also inundated in February

Stuti Mishra
Friday 13 May 2022 18:22
Comments
Powered By Pixels

Extent and speed of Queensland’s deadly floods in February 2022 captured in timelapse

Heavy rains have triggered emergency evacuation alerts in northeastern Australia’s Queensland as many residents have been hit by flooding for the second time in just a few months.

More than a dozen warnings were issued on Friday from North Burnett to the New South Wales border, urging residents to be ready to leave their homes.

“This rain is causing a lot of inundation,” Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in Friday’s briefing, adding that several areas have been badly hit.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in