Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi began an epic 150-day march on Wednesday seeking to “unite the country”, in what many analysts see as a last-gasp attempt to reinvigorate his Congress party ahead of general elections due in 2024.

The march comes as the grand old party is struggling to keep itself afloat after a slew of election defeats in successive state polls as well as the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

The Congress party, which governed India for nearly seven decades prior to the BJP’s victory in 2014, is also grappling with a leadership crisis and has seen a series of desertions in recent months.