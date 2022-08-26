Jump to content
Huawei founder warns of ‘painful historical period’ over next decade

Huawei’s first-half results showed a 52% drop in profits, according to Reuters calculations

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 26 August 2022 16:52
Huawei’s founder has issued a warning in a leaked email to employees stating that the next decade will remain “difficult”, and that the world’s third largest smartphone maker should brace itself to go into “survival” mode.

Ren Zhengfei, in an email to his staff on Monday, said: “With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the chill will be felt by everyone.”

His comments were reported by Chinese financial news outlet Yicai, which has since taken it down from its website, reported Fortune.

