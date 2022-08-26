Huawei founder warns of ‘painful historical period’ over next decade
Huawei’s first-half results showed a 52% drop in profits, according to Reuters calculations
Huawei’s founder has issued a warning in a leaked email to employees stating that the next decade will remain “difficult”, and that the world’s third largest smartphone maker should brace itself to go into “survival” mode.
Ren Zhengfei, in an email to his staff on Monday, said: “With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the chill will be felt by everyone.”
His comments were reported by Chinese financial news outlet Yicai, which has since taken it down from its website, reported Fortune.
