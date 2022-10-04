Houseplant controls machete with robotic arm
‘Plant Machete’ works by reading signals from a common philodendron houseplant
An inventor has created a machete-wielding robotic arm that is controlled by signals generated by a living plant.
The first-of-its-kind installation, dubbed the ‘Plant Machete’, works by reading electrical noises from a common philodendron houseplant through sensors attached to its leaves.
These signals are then translated into real-time motion for the arm, allowing it to jab, slice and swing the weapon in its grip.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies