Roe v Wade forces Europe to look at its own abortion laws
Criticism of the landmark Supreme Court ruling has been swift in Europe, but the situation with here with regards to safe and legal access to abortion is a source of concern, writes Sofia Barbarani in Rome
European leaders have been vocal in their criticism following the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that paved the way for the constitutional protections for abortion in America.
From north to south, European countries denounced the controversial decision to revoke what reproductive rights organisations have called a constitutional right to abortion.
In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz took to Twitter with the hashtag #RoeVsWade. “There is still a long way to go for gender justice. In Germany – and in many other parts of the world. Women’s rights are threatened. We must defend them resolutely.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies