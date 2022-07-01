Roe v Wade forces Europe to look at its own abortion laws

European leaders have been vocal in their criticism following the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that paved the way for the constitutional protections for abortion in America.

From north to south, European countries denounced the controversial decision to revoke what reproductive rights organisations have called a constitutional right to abortion.

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz took to Twitter with the hashtag #RoeVsWade. “There is still a long way to go for gender justice. In Germany – and in many other parts of the world. Women’s rights are threatened. We must defend them resolutely.”