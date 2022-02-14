‘People are very angry’: With populist support and a violent edge, a right-wing party surges in Romania

The leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians says he has a mandate to confront the political elite but the party stands accused of bullying, xenophobia and extremism, reports Borzou Daragahi in Bucharest

Monday 14 February 2022 11:14
<p>Romanian politician George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), delivers a speech in Bucharest, 13 April 2021</p>

A former football hooligan turned politician and his relatively new political party - the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) - are shaking up the eastern European nation like rarely before.

In December, George Simion’s riotous supporters swarmed Romania’s parliament to halt the passage of a mandatory Covid health pass - and unlike 6 January insurrectionists who attacked the United States Congress in a failed attempt to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory - the Romanians succeeded. The measure failed.

In January, Simion, leader and co-founder of AUR, led the charge as a mob swarmed the office of the mayor of Timisoara, a major Romanian city, merely because he is a foreigner.

