A former football hooligan turned politician and his relatively new political party - the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) - are shaking up the eastern European nation like rarely before.

In December, George Simion’s riotous supporters swarmed Romania’s parliament to halt the passage of a mandatory Covid health pass - and unlike 6 January insurrectionists who attacked the United States Congress in a failed attempt to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory - the Romanians succeeded. The measure failed.

In January, Simion, leader and co-founder of AUR, led the charge as a mob swarmed the office of the mayor of Timisoara, a major Romanian city, merely because he is a foreigner.