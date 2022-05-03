‘It was on top of my head,’ Rome residents impose curfew after spate of wild boar attacks

In response, Rome authorities have announced anti-boar measures

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 03 May 2022 19:53
Comments
<p>Rome has dealt with the issues surrounding boars for years </p>

Rome has dealt with the issues surrounding boars for years

(Reuters)

Residents across several neighbourhoods in northern Rome will live under a nightly “curfew” after a spate of attacks by wild boar, which have tormented the capital for years.

In the latest attack, a woman said a wild boar was on top of her head after she was trampled to the ground during an attack on Sunday night.

In response, fearful residents of Balduina and six other districts opted to impose an 8.30pm curfew.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in