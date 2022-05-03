‘It was on top of my head,’ Rome residents impose curfew after spate of wild boar attacks
In response, Rome authorities have announced anti-boar measures
Residents across several neighbourhoods in northern Rome will live under a nightly “curfew” after a spate of attacks by wild boar, which have tormented the capital for years.
In the latest attack, a woman said a wild boar was on top of her head after she was trampled to the ground during an attack on Sunday night.
In response, fearful residents of Balduina and six other districts opted to impose an 8.30pm curfew.
