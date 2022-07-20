The eternally dirty city: Rome tops list of world’s filthiest towns
Rome has a rubbish problem so bad that some politicians are even calling for the military to help clear up the city, writes Sofia Barbarani from the Italian capital
It is one of the greatest cities in the world. And now Rome is also officially one of the dirtiest.
The Italian capital’s overflowing rubbish bins, unbridled rat population and acrid stench have finally earned it the top spot in a list of world’s dirtiest cities.
A poll by Time Out magazine of 27,000 city-dwellers from across the globe listed Rome as the number one filthiest city, followed closely behind by New York and Glasgow.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies