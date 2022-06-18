Russia not squeaky clean but not ashamed of it, Lavrov says
Sergei Lavrov repeats claim Russia was in Ukraine to defeat Nazis
Russia has not been “squeaky clean” in the war with Ukraine and is “not ashamed of it”, claims the country’s foreign minister.
Sergei Lavrov was asked by the BBC about a UN report in the Ukrainian village of Yahidne where 360 residents were forced to stay in a school basement by Russian forces for 28 days and 10 people died.
He responded: “It’s a great pity but international diplomats, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Secretary-General and other UN representatives, are being put under pressure by the West. And very often they’re being used to amplify fake news spread by the West.”
