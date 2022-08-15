Russia pledges to ‘expand’ ties with North Korea
Pyongyang says its relationship with Moscow has reached new heights
Russia has said its relationship with North Korea will “expand” – with Moscow facing an international backlash to its invasion of Ukraine.
In a letter to Kim to mark the anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan in 1945, the Russian president pledged to their “comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations”, according to North Korean state media.
The KCNA news agency said Kim responded to his Russian counterpart by saying the two countries were closer than ever.
