Russian gas supplies resume to Europe through Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Russia has resumed natural gas supplies to Europe after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, operator Nord Stream AG said.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual repair work amid feverish speculation Vladimir Putin was set to cut Europe off from natural gas in retaliation for Western sanctions over Russia invasion of Ukraine.

The gas flows resumed at 6am on Thursday morning but were expected to fall far below the pipeline’s full capacity, the operator said.