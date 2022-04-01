As Belarusian rail lines break down and trains transporting Russian military equipment into Ukraine grind to a halt, the government of strongman Aleksander Lukashenko is making a risky move.

It is airing confessions of transport workers involved in the so-called “rail war” admitting to damaging equipment and infrastructure and causing delays.

On the one hand, the accounts may strike fear in the hearts of those Belarusians who are opposed to the war, Mr Lukashenko’s tyrannical regime, and his close relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.