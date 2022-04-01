Belarus at breaking point: How Putin’s war threatens Lukashenko’s fragile grip on power

Russia’s use of Belarus as a launchpad for its war in Ukraine risks unravelling Aleksander Lukashenko’s regime as he faces growing opposition at home and condemnation from abroad, reports Borzou Daragahi

Friday 01 April 2022 10:18
<p>File photo: Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 18 February 2022</p>

(EPA-EFE)

As Belarusian rail lines break down and trains transporting Russian military equipment into Ukraine grind to a halt, the government of strongman Aleksander Lukashenko is making a risky move.

It is airing confessions of transport workers involved in the so-called “rail war” admitting to damaging equipment and infrastructure and causing delays.

On the one hand, the accounts may strike fear in the hearts of those Belarusians who are opposed to the war, Mr Lukashenko’s tyrannical regime, and his close relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

