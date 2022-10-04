Russia says it called-up more than 200,000 troops for Ukraine war
Moscow’s announcement comes as Ukraine captured more territory
Russia has drafted more than 200,000 people to fight in Ukraine less than a fortnight after President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of recruits.
Defence minister Sergei Shoigu made the claim while speaking at a consultation with military figures.
“As of today more than 200,000 people have entered the army,” said Shoigu.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies