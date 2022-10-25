Russia sees ‘no hope’ in improved ties with UK as Sunak becomes PM
Comment came as Rishi Sunak was officially made British prime minister
The Kremlin has said it sees no reason to expect relations between Britain and Russia to improve as London got its third prime minister in three months.
It said there was little hope that ties between the two countries would get better as Rishi Sunak officially became the latest prime minister during a time of political turmoil in the UK.
Moscow was scathing of Liz Truss, who officially left Number Ten on Tuesday morning.
