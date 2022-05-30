EU leaders split over Russian oil ban as street fighting rages in besieged Donbas city

Hungary and Slovakia depend on Russian oil they receive through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline

Tom Ambrose
Monday 30 May 2022 18:08
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman inspects an area damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects an area damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues

(REUTERS)

European leaders are split over whether to target Russian oil in the latest round of sanctions aimed at supporting Ukraine.

Heads of state and government from the European Union’s 27 nations will meet on Tuesday at a summit to discuss further measures to inflict pain on Russia in response to its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

But the extent to which the bloc can help could be limited as it emerged Hungary is leading a group of countries, along with Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, to prevent an oil embargo.

