Canada to send 39 armoured vehicles to Ukraine ‘this summer’

Canada will boost Ukraine’s arsenal delivery by sending 39 General Dynamics-made (GDN) armoured vehicles “this summer” amid the Russian invasion, defence minister Anita Anand announced on Thursday.
The fleet comprises of combat support vehicles that can be used as ambulances, maintenance and recovery vehicles or to transport troops and is part of Ottawa’s C$500m military support for Kyiv.
“Those 39 vehicles will begin to ship this summer, and the remaining 360 will continue to be delivered over the next number of months as well,” Ms Anand said, referring to a separate multi-billion dollar contract for 360 vehicles for the Canadian armed forces.
