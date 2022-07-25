Russia charges 92 Ukraine soldiers with war crimes
Russia wants an international tribunal backed by Syria, Iran and Bolivia
Russia has charged 92 Ukrainian soldiers for alleged “crimes against the peace and security of humanity”, the head of an investigative committee has announced.
Alexander Bastrykin told Rossiskaya Gazeta that the charges were part of a wide-ranging criminal probe into the conduct of Ukrainian troops and their commanders.
The Ukrainians were involved in “crimes against the peace and security of humanity, which have no statute of limitations,” Mr Bastrykin said.
