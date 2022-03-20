Jens Stoltenberg: The Nato chief seeking to prevent a third world war

We have to see that Russia changes its behaviour and its actions and returns to compliance with international law and its obligations.”

Those are the words of Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of Nato – but not about Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine. Instead, this is one of Stoltenberg’s first speeches after taking over the Nato near the end of 2014, and he is talking about Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea earlier that year.

The political strategies used by Moscow have actually studded the life of Stoltenberg, the first-ever Nato chief appointed from a country that shares a border with Russia. Although the language he has used in recent weeks has certainly been stronger, the thread of there being value in international cooperation has also been a constant of Stoltenberg’s world view. He said earlier this week: “President Putin must stop this war. Immediately. Withdraw his forces – now. And engage in diplomacy in good faith.”