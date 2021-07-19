The St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia’s investment showcase, has long been considered a good barometer of where the country is headed. From the party plaything dominated by oligarchs in the 2000s, it turned into the dull shopfront for apparatchiks, state enterprise and propaganda that it is today.

Perhaps the most interesting message to come out of this year’s event was delivered in the form of a flashy exhibition stand for RuTube, the tried-and-failed local alternative to YouTube.

Many eyebrows were raised at the sight of a video sharing dinosaur finding the cash to advertise alongside banks in the main foyer. But loyal Kremlin lieutenants were on-hand to fill in the dots for those who didn’t immediately understand, using speeches to deliver unambiguous new battle-lines for their fight against global tech.