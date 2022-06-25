Russian aggression in Ukraine forcing Nato to ‘look again’ at boosting military capability
Sir Tony Radakin says that Russian aggression ‘will be met in a very clear way’
Russia’s war in Ukraine is forcing Nato to “look again” at boosting its military capability, a top defence chief has said.
Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the defence staff, was asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari if he was concerned about comments made by defence secretary Ben Wallace that Western countries could struggle to mount a long-term offensive against Russia.
Sir Tony said the military alliance was looking at its resources and the speed with which it could respond if there was an escalation with Russia, but added that the “collective defence” of Nato gave the UK and its allies “extraordinary power”.
