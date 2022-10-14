Russian evacuation of residents from Kherson is a ‘deportation’, claims Ukraine
Serhiy Khlan, from Kherson’s regional council, says it is only an evacuation for those who have ‘collaborated’ with Russia.
Ukraine has claimed a plea by Moscow-backed separatists for residents of occupied Kherson to evacuate to Russia is, in reality, a call for a mass “deportation”.
Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson’s regional council, said it was, in fact, only an evacuation for those who have “collaborated” with Russia.
Residents are being forced to flee to Russia as fighting rages in the regions, say officials, and he urged anyone leaving Kherson, southern Ukraine, to go to territory held by Kyiv’s forces.
