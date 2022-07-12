Jump to content
Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Exhibition of trophies is aimed at showing ‘horrors of war’, says Ukraine

Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 12 July 2022 19:03
Comments
<p>People look at Russian military equipment destroyed by the armed forces of Ukraine displayed in Prague</p>

People look at Russian military equipment destroyed by the armed forces of Ukraine displayed in Prague

(Reuters)

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.

The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons.

The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said.

