Russians recruited to fight in Ukraine told to use tampons to treat bullet wounds

Russian reservists being called up to fight in Ukraine are reportedly being told to take tampons and sanitary pads to use as bandages because the army is running out of first aid supplies.

A video widely shared on social media platform Telegram shows a military officer shouting at a crowd of draftees telling them they are responsible for their own first aid kits.

“Take sleeping bags with you. You will have to sleep where you have to,” says the officer. “All the army provides you with is uniforms and armour.