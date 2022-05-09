Russian ambassador attacked and drenched with red paint by Polish protesters

Russia’s ambassador to Poland has been drenched with red paint thrown by protesters in front of the Soviet Soldiers’ Cemetery in Warsaw.

Protestors attacked Sergey Andreev as he arrived to honour Red Army troops who died during the Second World War.

Footage shared widely online shows paint being hurled from behind Mr Andreev before a protester beside him struck him in the face with the liquid. The ambassador is seen wiping away paint from his face but does not respond to demonstrators.