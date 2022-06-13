A nation seized by fear: The sinister side of ‘safe’ Rwanda

Boris Johnson’s depiction of Rwanda as “one of the safest countries in the world” overlooks the plight of those that get on the wrong side of president Paul Kagame.

While visitors to the tiny East African country generally come away impressed by its cleanliness and safety, rights groups have long been sounding the alarm. Behind the scenes, they say, Rwanda is a nation seized by fear.

“It’s equivalent to walking into a clean house and knowing that behind a closed door people are screaming, and continuing to sit down and have your tea, saying well at least the house is clean,” Carine Kanimba, the daughter of former Kigali hotel manager and dissident Paul Rusesabagina, told The Independent.