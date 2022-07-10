Larissa says she hopes lightning doesn’t strike twice. But in her case, it has struck at least three times.

The 60-year-old is from North Saltivka, one of the hardest hit areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, that lies just a few miles from the Russian border.

Larissa fled her home in the northern district in March when it was bombed, and then moved to a nearby school, which was then subsequently hit.