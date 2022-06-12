Salvini seeks to lower Italy’s age of criminal responsibility to 12 after gang incidents
The call comes as Italy votes on five referendums on Sunday, focusing on the justice system, reports Sofia Barbarani
Far-right leader Matteo Salvini has renewed calls to lower Italy’s age of criminal responsibility.
His call came after a large brawl broke out among youngsters at Lake Garda in the north of the country, which became a national incident after footage was shared on social media.
Videos showed hundreds of young men causing havoc on the shores of the lake and jumping on vehicles. According to local media many were underage.
