Salvini’s big weekend: Far-right Italian politician shrugs off claims over Moscow trip

The League leader is under pressure over a cancelled ‘peace mission’ to Moscow

Sofia Barbarani
Wednesday 15 June 2022 16:38
<p>Italy's League Party leader, Matteo Salvini</p>

Italy's League Party leader, Matteo Salvini

A cancelled trip to Moscow by far-right leader Matteo Salvini has become the latest scandal rocking Italian politics.

Salvini stands accused of accepting Russian money to fund the planned trip to Moscow. His “peace mission” to the Russian capital was scheduled for 29 May but was cancelled following widespread criticism from political opponents and even allies.

In a statement at the weekend, the League leader warned “media and politicians” that his lawyers had been instructed to take legal action against anyone suggesting the planned visit had been financed by Russia.

