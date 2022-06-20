Japan court rules ban on same-sex marriage is constitutional

A ban on same-sex marriage in Japan has been backed by a court in the city of Osaka.

Japan is the only country in the G7 that does not allow same-sex couples to marry.

Three same-sex couples – two male and one female – filed a case against the law in the Osaka district court in Japan’s second legal challenge over the ban. But in a huge blow to LGBTQ rights activists, the court rejected their claim that being banned from marrying was unconstitutional.