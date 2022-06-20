Japan court rules ban on same-sex marriage is constitutional

LGBTQ activists says new ruling upholding ban is ‘really disappointing’

Lamiat Sabin
Monday 20 June 2022
People attend the Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2022 parade in April this year

A ban on same-sex marriage in Japan has been backed by a court in the city of Osaka.

Japan is the only country in the G7 that does not allow same-sex couples to marry.

Three same-sex couples – two male and one female – filed a case against the law in the Osaka district court in Japan’s second legal challenge over the ban. But in a huge blow to LGBTQ rights activists, the court rejected their claim that being banned from marrying was unconstitutional.

