Mysterious sarcophagus found in Notre Dame cathedral after 2019 fire set to be opened

Scientists are to prise open a sarcophagus which was found during the rebuilding of the Notre Dame cathedral.

The “completely preserved” lead coffin was unearthed on 15 March during restoration work following the fire which devastated the iconic church in 201, France’s ministry of culture has said.

Forensics experts have already established the sarcophagus – 1.95 metres (6ft 4 in) long and 48cm (1ft 6in) wide – contains human remains.