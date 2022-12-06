Jump to content

Germany’s Scholz warns against new Cold War as Russia says 9 killed in Luhansk shelling

German Chancellor calls for the world to unify

Eleanor Sly
Monday 05 December 2022 11:03
<p>Nine people are said to have been killed in the shelling </p>

Nine people are said to have been killed in the shelling

(AFP via Getty Images)

Russian-backed military officials in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region have said that nine people were killed on Monday after Ukraine shelled the city of Alchevsk in the east of the region.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, civilians have been suffering from a wave of shelling from Russia, who have targeted key energy infrastructure as well as civilians.

As the war rages on, leaders have warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing up the world.

