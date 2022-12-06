Germany’s Scholz warns against new Cold War as Russia says 9 killed in Luhansk shelling
German Chancellor calls for the world to unify
Russian-backed military officials in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region have said that nine people were killed on Monday after Ukraine shelled the city of Alchevsk in the east of the region.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, civilians have been suffering from a wave of shelling from Russia, who have targeted key energy infrastructure as well as civilians.
As the war rages on, leaders have warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing up the world.
