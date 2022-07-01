Scientist makes AI write academic paper about itself

With minimal external inputs, OpenAI’s GPT-3 text generating algorithm has authored an academic paper about itself, resulting in a study that is being peer-reviewed.

When swedish researcher Almira Osmanovic Thunstrom commanded the text generator to write an academic thesis in 500 words about GPT-3, she “stood in awe” as the AI algorithm wrote a paper within two hours, complete with appropriate citations and contexts in places, she said in Scientific American.

“As it started to generate text, I stood in awe. Here was novel content written in academic language, with well-grounded references cited in the right places and in relation to the right context,” Dr Thunstrom noted.