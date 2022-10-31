Scientists create entirely new material with plastic and metal properties that ‘can’t be explained’
‘There isn’t a solid theory to explain this,’ researcher says
Scientists have created an entirely new material that can’t be explained, they say.
The material can be made like plastic, but conducts electricity like a metal. The discovery goes against what scientists would expect to see, and could lead to new kinds of breakthroughs, researchers say.
“In principle, this opens up the design of a whole new class of materials that conduct electricity, are easy to shape, and are very robust in everyday conditions,” said John Anderson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago and the senior author on the study, in a statement.
