Secret to great coffee is down to the birds and the bees, scientists claim

Researchers have been looking at how animals can affect coffee production, Zoe Tidman writes

Tuesday 05 April 2022 15:34


Bees and birds have a greater positive effect on coffee production when working together, scientists say

Birds and bees working together can help to boost the quality of coffee, scientists have claimed.

The pair play an essential role in the production of coffee beans that benefits both consumers and farmers, according to new research.

Their positive impact was greater when working together compared to alone, the scientists found.

