India’s ruling party member arrested over accusations of brutally torturing and enslaving tribal worker
Seema Patra, a member of the BJP in Jharkhand state was suspended from the party on Tuesday
A member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been arrested after she was booked for allegedly physically torturing and enslaving a tribal woman who worked at her house.
Seema Patra, a member of the BJP in Jharkhand state, was suspended from the party on Tuesday after a video surfaced on social media in which the woman identified as Sunita alleged that she was tortured and imprisoned for years.
The incident was brought to light by the Twitter handle The Dalit Voice, which shared a video of an injured Sunita lying in a hospital bed, bruised and injured with several teeth missing.
