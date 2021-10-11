Scientists discover why some parts of the body are more sensitive than others

Study could lead to better understanding of certain neurodevelopmental disorders, writes Tom Batchelor

Monday 11 October 2021 17:15
<p>Experts from Harvard Medical School have put the heightened sensitivity of some body parts down to what they call an overrepresentation of sensitive skin surfaces in the brain </p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When it comes to human body parts, some are more sensitive than others.

Lips and hands, for example, easily gather detailed information via sensory neurons. This is a vital survival function that enables us to safely navigate the world, from detecting a scolding cup of tea before taking a gulp, to noticing a bath is ice-cold before jumping in.

Thighs and forearms are at the other end of the spectrum of body parts that are much less sensitive.

