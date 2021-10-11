Scientists discover why some parts of the body are more sensitive than others
Study could lead to better understanding of certain neurodevelopmental disorders, writes Tom Batchelor
When it comes to human body parts, some are more sensitive than others.
Lips and hands, for example, easily gather detailed information via sensory neurons. This is a vital survival function that enables us to safely navigate the world, from detecting a scolding cup of tea before taking a gulp, to noticing a bath is ice-cold before jumping in.
Thighs and forearms are at the other end of the spectrum of body parts that are much less sensitive.
