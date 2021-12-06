Shah Rukh Khan, arguably one of Bollywood’s most self-reflective voices, has sold an audacious brand of romance to generations of fans in India with his trademark cheek for over three decades.

But a month after his son Aryan walked out of jail on bail, having spent 26 days in custody in a drugs case, those who follow the inner workings of Bollywood believe that India’s right-wing Hindu nationalist government is flexing its muscles to control the multi-billion dollar industry that runs on brand power. And the articulate, Muslim actor is a global brand.

The case sends a message to an alarmed industry that no one is above the scrutiny of the government.