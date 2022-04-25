Panic buying in Beijing as residents fear Shanghai-like lockdown: ‘I’m preparing for the worst’
Mass testing rolled out as 11 new infections reported from Chinese capital’s largest district
Residents of Beijing are rushing to shops and supermarkets to stock up on food and other essentials, fearing a harsh lockdown like the one in place in Shanghai.
Chaoyang, the largest district of China’s capital that is home to 3.5 million people, began a mass testing drive on Monday after an uptick in Covid cases was reported.
District authorities announced 11 new infections between Saturday and Sunday afternoon. All residents of the district have been asked to stay at home, reported the state-run Global Times newspaper.
