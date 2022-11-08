China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war
Michel was to deliver pre-recorded video address at opening of China International Import Expo
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.
Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.
The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.
