Trained sniffer dogs ‘can detect Covid with accuracy similar to PCR tests’

Sniffer dogs are able to effectively detect coronavirus infections with up to 99 per cent accuracy, a new study suggests.

Results from the trial in Finland suggested that dogs can be trained within a matter of weeks to detect Covid-19 with a degree of accuracy comparable to that of a standard PCR test.

The team responsible for the remarkable findings, published in the online journal BMJ Global Health, said sniffer dogs could be a valuable tool in the early stages of a pandemic when other resources for detection might not yet be available, as well as helping to contain an ongoing outbreak.