Europe unveils ‘urgent’ plan for space-based solar power

ESA says technology could make Europe a ‘global leader’ in scalable clean energy solutions for mitigating climate change

Anthony Cuthbertson
Wednesday 28 September 2022 11:46
Comments
<p>The European Space agency plans to explore space-based solar power through its Solaris program</p>

The European Space agency plans to explore space-based solar power through its Solaris program

(ESA)

The European Space Agency has unveiled a plan to test the viability of space-based solar power in order to address the “urgent need” for new renewable energy sources.

The Solaris program will involve new studies and technology developments, with the aim of making Europe a global leader in this untapped energy resource.

The concept of harvesting the Sun’s energy in space and beaming it back down to Earth has been discussed for decades, with the US government granting the Department of Energy and Nasa $50 million between 1978 and 1986 to investigate how feasible it would be.

