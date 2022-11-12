Trapped South Korean miners rescued after nine days survived on instant coffee powder
Both men are stable and in fairly good condition
Two South Korean miners who were trapped underground were rescued after nine days, during which they ate instant coffee powder and drank water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft, in what is being seen as a “truly miraculous” survival.
The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the collapsed shaft at a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa.
Both men were in fairly good condition though they initially said they were suffering hypothermia and muscle pains, according to reports.
