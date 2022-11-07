Former South Korean president Moon Jae-in said he plans to give up two dogs sent as gifts by North Korea due to an alleged lack of support by his successor.

Both the Pungsan hunting dogs, named Gomi and Songkang, were sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “peace gifts” to the South following their 2018 summit, where the hermit kingdom’s leader agreed to shutter a missile-testing site.

Since their arrival in the South, Mr Moon has raised the white hunting dogs and taken them to his personal residence after his term ended in May.