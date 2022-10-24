Jump to content

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean boat crosses maritime border

North Korea fires 10 artillery shells in response

Tom Batchelor
Sunday 23 October 2022 23:01
US and South Korea launch missiles drill in response to North Korea latest threat

South Korea has fired warning shots after a North Korean vessel crossed the maritime border between the two countries early on Monday, South Korea’s military said.

North Korea fired 10 artillery shells, the North’s official KCNA said, in response to the South’s warning shots.

The North Korean rocket launchers were fired at around 5.15am on Monday local time after the South Korean military fired warning shots at around 3.50am, a spokesman for the General Staff of the North’s Korean People’s Army said.

