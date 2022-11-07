Spain’s largest ever cannabis seizure as 32 tonnes of drug worth £57m found in raid
Police bust drugs operation spanning whole country
The largest haul of cannabis ever seized by Spanish police was discovered in a series of raids across the country, officers said.
Around 32 tonnes of the crop were found, adding up to a street value of £57m, a spokesperson for Guardia Civil, Spain’s national police force, said.
Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women, aged between 20 and 59, in busts on a network of offices in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias, which span the country from north to south.
