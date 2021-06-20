Spanish PM goes to opera house to make dramatic announcement on Catalan separatists

Maria Callas and Placido Domingo have performed in the same opera house where the Spanish Prime Minister will on Monday seek to explain the most dramatic gambit of his political career.

Pedro Sánchez is to take to the stage at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre de Liceu to spell out why he is about to pardon nine jailed Catalan separatist leaders in a move designed to diffuse political tensions which have divided the country for years.

Spain’s leftist government is expected to formally pass the pardons of the convicted Catalan leaders on Tuesday at a cabinet meeting but the initiative which is designed to re-start dialogue between Madrid and Barcelona has proved highly divisive.